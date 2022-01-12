End the march, DKS told by 'mentor' S M Krishna

End the march, DKS told by 'mentor' S M Krishna

Krishna, who was with Congress before joining the BJP, is believed to have mentored Shivakumar helping him come to the fore

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 12 2022, 23:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 23:32 ist
Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna. Credit: DH File Photo/Janardhan B K

Former Union Minister S M Krishna on Wednesday urged KPCC president D K Shivakumar, his protege, to drop the Congress' Mekedatu foot march in view of the Covid-19 situation and the BJP government's willingness to implement the project.

"The padayatra may come in the way of measures to control Covid," Krishna stated. "The Bommai-led BJP government has agreed to implement the Mekedatu project. So, in the interest of public health, I request you to curtail your padayatra."

Krishna, who was with Congress before joining the BJP, is believed to have mentored Shivakumar helping him come to the fore. Shivakumar's daughter is married to Krishna's grandson. In fact, Shivakumar had invited Krishna to join the march. "Implementation of the Mekedatu project has my full support," Krishna wrote, thanking Shivakumar for the invite.

Krishna also wrote to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, urging him to end the march.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
DKS
India News
Congress
D K Shivakumar
S M Krishna

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

 