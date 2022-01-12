End the march, DKS told by 'mentor' S M Krishna

Former Union Minister S M Krishna on Wednesday urged KPCC president D K Shivakumar, his protege, to drop the Congress' Mekedatu foot march in view of the Covid-19 situation and the BJP government's willingness to implement the project.

"The padayatra may come in the way of measures to control Covid," Krishna stated. "The Bommai-led BJP government has agreed to implement the Mekedatu project. So, in the interest of public health, I request you to curtail your padayatra."

Krishna, who was with Congress before joining the BJP, is believed to have mentored Shivakumar helping him come to the fore. Shivakumar's daughter is married to Krishna's grandson. In fact, Shivakumar had invited Krishna to join the march. "Implementation of the Mekedatu project has my full support," Krishna wrote, thanking Shivakumar for the invite.

Krishna also wrote to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, urging him to end the march.

