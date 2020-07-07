Ex-CEO of co-op bank in Karnataka found dead

Ex-CEO of co-op bank in Karnataka found dead; cops suspect suicide

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2020, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 15:43 ist
Representative image.

A former CEO of a cooperative bank, which was being probed for alleged financial fraud, was found dead in his car here, police said on Tuesday.

Police suspect that Vasudeva Maiya may have committed suicide by consuming poison but they hastened to add that the exact cause death would be known only after detailed investigation.

The 70-year-old was found dead in his car which was parked by the roadside near Subramanyapura on Monday night, they said.

The Anti Corruption Bureau recently raided the office and residence of Maiya and a few other executives of the Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank in connection with the alleged fraud.

The cooperative bank's alleged irregularities came to light in January this year when the Reserve Bank of India stopped all its businesses and imposed restrictions on withdrawal by its customers.

Following the restrictions, scores of its customers thronged the bank, which was reminiscent of the plight of the depositors in the scam-tainted PMC Bank in Mumbai.

The Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya recently appeared in the Karnataka High Court on behalf of the depositors, who are fighting to recover their money through legal battle. Subsequently, the ACB has reportedly speeded up its investigation into the alleged irregularities.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Suicide
cooperative banks
Anti Corruption Bureau

What's Brewing

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

 