Expert panel bats for mentoring system in higher education

  • Jun 14 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 22:41 ist

The mentoring committee formed by the advisor to the state government on education reforms, Prof M R Doreswamy, will recommend implementing a mentoring system at higher educational institutions across Karnataka. 

The committee, which met in Bengaluru last week, unanimously decided to submit the recommendation to the government on implementing a mentoring system for students to achieve academic proficiency. “All teachers shall practise the sacred art of mentoring. We urge the government to implement the mentoring system in the state,” Doreswamy said.  Former VTU vice-chancellor Prof H P Khincha, REVA University Chancellor P Shyama Raju and education expert R Nagarajaiah were present at the meeting. 

