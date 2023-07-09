Panel soon to frame state education policy: Minister

Expert panel soon to frame state education policy, says Karnataka minister

The minister said that the government will take all necessary measures to increase the quality of the content in the textbooks.

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 09 2023, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 10:15 ist
Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa. credit: DH Photo

A day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s budget announced the scrapping of the NEP, School Education & Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said an expert committee would be constituted soon to come up with the state’s own education policy. 

Taking part at an event organised by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy in BTM Layout constituency to distribute bags and notebooks for the government school kids on Saturday, Madhu said, "We have scrapped the NEP and the CM has given instructions to constitute new expert committee to frame a state-level policy."

The minister said that the government will take all necessary measures to increase the quality of the content in the textbooks. "The expert team, on framing the new state-level policy, will work under the chief minister and we will soon finalise the committee," he said.

Madhu Bangarappa
NEP
Karnataka
Education

