Experts warn of health risks as temperatures soar in Karnataka

With maximum temperatures in Karnataka rising 2-3 degrees above normal, health experts expect a rise in heat-related ailments. The impacts can range from dehydration to fatal heat stroke.

Karnataka does not yet meet the conditions for declaring a heat wave, but it ranks as "moderate" in India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) heat index, which considers both temperature and humidity, according to A Prasad, who heads IMD in Bengaluru.

"At this level, people should avoid prolonged exposure to heat, as vulnerable people can even get heat stroke," he said.

"In Bengaluru, for instance, the normal maximum temperature in April (calculated using the previous 30 years' data) is 34 degrees. But temperatures in the past few days have exceeded it by two or three degrees. The increase is similar in other southern districts and also northern districts like Kalaburagi," he said.

With temperatures above 40 degrees, Kalaburagi and Raichur are among the hottest districts in the state now.

"In coastal areas, temperature rise is within two degrees," Prasad stated.

He added that Karnataka is supposed to get 6 cm of rain in April but has received only 1 mm so far.

"We see cases of people coming in with fatigue, exhaustion, and dehydration during summer. Cases may be higher this year as temperatures are higher," said Mangaluru-based physician Dr. Anoop Joseph.

"Usually, the elderly and young children are more affected, along with construction workers. Women workers are more susceptible as they may drink less water if their work site lacks toilet facilities."

Bengaluru-based Dr. John Paul M explained that cases of dehydration may be higher in north Karnataka, but mild or moderate dehydration is seen even in Bengaluru now. He added that dehydration can cause electrolyte imbalance among the elderly.

People with heart and kidney diseases are also more susceptible to heat-related injury.

Adithya Pradyumna, a faculty member at Azim Premji University, stated that the impact of heat-related injury depends not only on temperature but also on the person's activity and the cooling mechanisms they have.

"Many in Karnataka depend on agriculture and construction work, and the lack of regulation of work hours puts them at greater risk. When they do rigorous work, especially those with comorbidities, the heart has to exercise more to pump oxygen and also to balance heat in the body, which can even cause heart attacks," he said.

Vulnerable groups who live without good housing are also at high risk.

"Tin roofs can be hotter at night, which affects sleep quality and the body's ability to recover. So their risk of heat stress the next day increases. The shortage of clean drinking water during summer also affects people's ability to stay hydrated," said Pradyumna.