Fake medical certificate racket busted in Karnataka, three held

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unearthed a fake medical certificate racket operating in the city and arrested three persons including additional chief medical superintendent.

The arrests were made during a raid by sleuths of CBI at the railway health centre near the Mangaluru central railway station on Friday. CBI sources said the racket has been active since a year and the doctor has provided more than 1,500 fake medical certificates to people belonging to southern railways, south western railways and Konkan railways.

The arrested persons were identified as additional chief medical superintendent Dr Shivashankera Murthi, pharmacist V A Vijayan and broker Ibrahim, the sources said. More than 1,500 pages of records have also been seized from the office of the health centre. It has been gathered that medical certificates were issued immediately if Aadhaar card of the concerned was sent to the health centre through WhatsApp with the help of brokers.

A sum of Rs 525 was reportedly charged through online mode for each certificate. Medical fitness certificate has to be mandatorily provided to the railway department every year by the platform personnel, cooks on trains, porters and vendors.