Finally, MCC to set up Ward- Level Committees, Area Sabhas

A decade-long dream was realised after Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Council on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution to set up Ward Committees and Area Sabhas as per The Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Act, 2011.

The members were informed that besides the High Court’s orders on setting up the Ward-Level Committees, the Corporation had also received circulars from government and directions from District Legal Services Authority and Lokayukta in this regard.

The agenda on the formation of the WLCs was first discussed in the meeting held on August 28, 2014. MCC had directed a three-member committee, led by senior Corporator Lancelot Pinto, to study the pros and cons of setting up the WLCs and submit a report. The three-member committee had visited Mysuru but did not submit any report.

“MCC’s resolution is a big boost for citizen participation in the Corporation,” said Nigel Albuquerque of MCC Civic Group which had filed a petition on setting up of the WLCs in High Court. “Today is a great victory for accountability, responsibility and transparency,” he stressed.

Activist and a retired employee of MCC Padmanabh Ullal said, “Finally, we can proudly say that we are in a real democratic setup.” Nigel said the MCC, on the lines of Hubli-Dharwad Corporation, should upload applications on their website and invite residents of the MCC to download applications and submit it. “They should not allow Corporators to select members for the committees,” he said.

Tariff reduced

Mayor Diwaker Pandeshwar kept his promise and in his first meeting reduced the tariff on water and cess on solid waste, which was increased a year ago.

Corporator Praveenchandra Alva welcomed the Mayor’s decision to reduce the tariff on water and solid waste cess.

He urged the MCC to waive water bills issued to consumers during the lockdown

period. Congress Corporators staged a dharna as Mayor had permitted only the leader of opposition to raise questions during the Council meeting.

Corporator A-C Vinayraj holding the rule book accused the MCC of trampling the rights of corporators.

Deputy Mayor Padmavathy, MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Y Bharath Shetty among others were present.