Five killed, over 60 injured in separate bus accidents

Five people were killed on the spot while more than 30 passengers suffered grievous injuries after a private bus they were travelling toppled near Agrahara village in Koratagere taluk, Tumakuru district, on Wednesday.

Deceased are: Imran (20), a resident of Gerahalli, Akram Pasha (28) of Holavahalli, Sadat (18) of Koratagere, Shivakumar (27) of Pulamachi and Srinivas (40) a native of Kodigehalli.

Injured have been rushed to Koratagere taluk hospital.

The victims were travelling to Tumakuru by Vijayalakshmi Travels. Dailywagers, government and private employees, students and farmers take this bus to reach Tumakuru on a daily basis. The driver lost control of the speeding bus while overtaking an autorickshaw near Agrahara as the vehicle veered off the road and toppled. District In-charge Minister J C Madhuswamy visited the accident spot.

In another mishap near Nelamangala, as many as 35 passengers travelling in KSRTC Volvo bus injured when the vehicle toppled near Solur on Wednesday morning.

The bus was on its way to Bengaluru from Puttur. The accident occurred when the bus rammed into the road divider before turning turtle. Injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Bengaluru.