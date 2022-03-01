Forest encroachers to get power connection for farming

Forest encroachers to get power connection for farming

The order will help the farming activities, Power Minister V Sunil Kumar said

DHNS
DHNS, Sirsi (Uttara Kannada district),
  • Mar 01 2022, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 23:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The state government would issue an order within a week to facilitate the encroachers of the forest lands to get power connection for agricultural pumpsets, Power Minister V Sunil Kumar said at Banavasi on Tuesday.

Speaking at a programme, the minister added, “The order will help the farming activities. The order will be applicable only to those who have been staying in the forest lands and possess GPS of the land. The order will help a large number of farmers and their families who have encroached the forest lands.” 

Uttara Kannada
Karnataka
farming

