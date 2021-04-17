Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy tests positive for Covid-19

After B S Yediyurappa, former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy has tested positive for Covid-19.
Kumaraswamy on Twitter asked everyone who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the virus.
"I have tested positive for Covid-19. I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested," he tweeted.
