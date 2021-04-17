H D Kumaraswamy tests positive for Covid-19

Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 17 2021, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 11:34 ist
H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

After B S Yediyurappa, former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy has tested positive for Covid-19.

Kumaraswamy on Twitter asked everyone who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the virus.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested," he tweeted.

H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
B S Yediyurappa

