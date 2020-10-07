Fresh allocation of Krishna water: Karnataka stares at setback

The assurance of the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to Telangana government on referring the Krishna river water sharing dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal has given raise to a question - whether the Centre is opening the door for fresh allocation of river water among all river basin states- Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“If the Jal Shakti ministry asks the tribunal for fresh allocation of Krishna river water among basin states, it will be a major blow to Karnataka as the Centre will be reopening settled dispute of allocation of water among riparian states” said an official in the Karnataka government.

The official said that the dispute was between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and hence thee was no need to refer the matter to the tribunal for fresh allocation among all the basin states.

The Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar in 2010 pronounced the award by allotting 911 tmc of water to Karnataka, 666 tmc to Maharashtra and 1001 tmc to erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. However, after clarification petitions from all the states, the Tribunal gave its final award in 2013 by reducing Karnataka share by 4 tmc and allotting it to Andhra Pradesh. This united Andhra Pradesh got 1005 tmc feet of water.

After formation of Telangana state bifurcating united Andhra Pradesh in 2014, Telangana demanded more water and asked for fresh allocation of water among all basin states. Telangana approached the Tribunal, which rejected its plea and in turn asked both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to share among 1005 tmc feet of water allocated to united Andhra Pradesh. Questioning this the Telangana had approached the Supreme Court and matter is pending.

Mohan V Katarki, senior advocate, Supreme Court and member of Karnataka legal team in river water dispute, said that Telangana’s share in Krishna water ought to be worked out only within the share of water of 1005 tmc allocated to erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.