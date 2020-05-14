From growing up without a care in the world to doing a world of good

When Covid-19 lockdown was implemented, like-minded youths in Mangaluru decided to support the disadvantaged in whatever way possible.

Within a day after the announcement of the lockdown, four friends, Sudheer Pai, Varun Raj, Sanjay Bhat and Sreejith began cooking for people in a small way. Soon, others followed and the number of volunteers increased to 37. They together launched a forum called ‘Helping Hands Foundation’.

Members were entrusted with tasks like identifying the needs of underserved people, buying provisions, deciding the menu, coordinating the distribution of food and collecting funds from donors.

So far, the team has served 1,200 plates of breakfast, 12,000 cooked meals, 900 grocery kits. This apart, they provide food (rice plus chicken broth) to 150 stray dogs every day. Those who worked from home ensured that the responsibilities they shouldered did not interfere with their work. The elderly who had seen the mischievous side of youth were overwhelmed by their selfless work and helped in whatever way possible. Some of them prepared masala powder, a rice mill owner donated 300 kg of rice for feeding the stray dogs.

What made this team stand out was the fact that they met the food needs of other Covid-19 volunteers and social workers who were working with the communities and served them food. They also support officials in whatever way possible.

“After we starved for days, the boys appeared like gods and gave us ration kits that would last for a week,” informs Jagannath. He and 17 other families from Hangodu in Hunsur, who operate amusement rides during fairs, were stranded in Kanapady, three km from Brahmarakotlu toll gate near BC road. The families have no money to hire trucks and returned to their village with the amusement rides.

A family of migrant labourers utilised the resourcefulness of the team and reached their village in Ballari district.

Shahnaz, a widow and migrant labourer from Vijayapura, has to support her family of seven members. “Helping Hands got to know of my fate and donated ration kits. I intend to approach them again as I still have no job,” she told DH.