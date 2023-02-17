Full text of the Karnataka Budget 2023

Full text of the Karnataka Budget 2023

In his speech, CM Bommai made several crucial announcements including Ram Temple in Ramanagar and Rs 1,000 crore fund to temples and mutts

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 17 2023, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 14:14 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the annual budget for poll-bound Karnataka on Friday, a crucial one for the Bommai-led BJP government as the state goes to polls in May.

The chief minister made several crucial announcements in his budget speech, including a Ram Temple in Ramanagar and a Rs 1,000 crore fund for temples and mutts. 

Also Read — Ram Mandir in Ramanagara, Rs 1,000-crore for temples, mutts in CM Bommai's pre-poll Budget

Looking to woo farmers in the election year, Bommai announced an increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loans given to farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in the coming financial year.

Here is the full text of Karnataka's budget: 

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka Budget
BJP
India News

