Full text of the Karnataka Budget 2023

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the annual budget for poll-bound Karnataka on Friday, a crucial one for the Bommai-led BJP government as the state goes to polls in May.

The chief minister made several crucial announcements in his budget speech, including a Ram Temple in Ramanagar and a Rs 1,000 crore fund for temples and mutts.

Looking to woo farmers in the election year, Bommai announced an increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loans given to farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in the coming financial year.

Here is the full text of Karnataka's budget: