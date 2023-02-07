G-20 working group delegates visit Pavagada solar park

The foreign representatives of G-20 Energy Transition Working Group on Tuesday visited the solar park near Tirumani in Pavagada Taluk.

The team of visitors comprised representatives from G-20 member countries such as the United States, Australia, Russia, South Africa, Japan, Germany, China, Saudi Arabia, in addition to nine special invitees. The visitors were accorded a warm and traditional welcome.

A power point presentation was made on the 2,000-MW capacity of the solar plant spread across 12,000 acres. A demonstration was given on use of robots for cleaning solar panels. Tight security was provided for the visiting delegates.