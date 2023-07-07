Gig workers to get insurance cover up to ₹4L in K'taka

Gig workers to get insurance cover up to Rs four lakh in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

The entire insurance premium will be borne by the state government, the chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2023, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 16:14 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Gig workers serving as delivery personnel in e-commerce companies will get an insurance facility of Rs four lakh, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in his budget speech in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The amount will comprise Rs two lakh as life insurance and Rs two lakh as accident insurance.

The entire insurance premium will be borne by the state government, the chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

Track live updates

“In order to provide social security to the 'gig workers' in the unorganised sector, ie, employed as full-time or part-time delivery personnel in e-commerce companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon etc, insurance facility of total Rs four lakh will be provided…” Siddaramaiah said.

Subsidy and benefits will be given to registered beneficiaries and their dependents through the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Budget

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

 