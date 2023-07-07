Karnataka Budget 2023 Live: CM Siddaramaiah aims to balance 'guarantee' task and development sheet

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be presenting his 14th Budget today. The budget this year poses a unique challenge to Siddaramaiah in mobilising resources for the implementation of the Congress’s five guarantees while making space for other development works. Track Karnataka Budget 2023 Live updates only with DH.
Karnataka: Stormy Budget session awaits Congress over poll guarantees, likely bills on cow slaughter, conversion
A stormy legislature session starting Monday awaits the ruling Congress in Karnataka, as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to attack the ruling party over implementation of its poll guarantees one-and-a-half months after it came to power with a thumping majority.
As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds finance portfolio, gets ready to present his budget on July 7, the BJP is prepared to attack the Congress for its "failure" to implement the five guarantees that were supposed to come into effect from the day the government came to power.
When Siddaramaiah presented his first Budget in 1994-95
Siddaramaiah’s first Budget was in 1994-95 under the HD Deve Gowda government. By his own admission, he didn’t know much about finance back then. It was Gowda who pushed him to become the finance minister.
As a novice, his nervousness did not go unnoticed by the media. “At that time, Lankesh Patrike carried an article wondering how someone who couldn’t count sheep would present the state’s budget,” Siddaramaiah recalled at an event recently.
With rigorous reading and interaction with experts, he was able to gain knowledge in the domain and soon after the budget presentation, an English national daily lauded the “pragmatism” in his budget, he narrated.
Siddaramaiah has over the years taken pride in his attention to detail and fiscal prudence. On many an occasion, he underlined how he has always managed to present a revenue-surplus budget.
Siddaramaiah faces 'Guarantee' task
The Budget this year poses a unique challenge to Siddaramaiah in mobilising resources for the implementation of the Congress’ five guarantees while making space for other development works.
It remains to be seen if Siddaramaiah takes some tough decisions such as levying additional excise duty on liquor and increasing the state’s borrowings.
“A state budget, unlike the Centre, has limitations as the taxes that can be levied are limited under the GST regime. The debt burden of the state has gone up and increasing revenue is a huge challenge,” a senior Congress leader told DH. “Siddaramaiah will also have to give a deep thought on how he will negotiate unemployment and price rise, which are not the state’s creations.”
Siddaramaiah’s budget will subsume the one BJP’s Basavaraj Bommai presented in February. The size of Siddaramaiah’s budget is expected to touch Rs 3.35 lakh crore, up from Bommai’s Rs 3.09 lakh crore.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present his 14th Budget
All eyes are on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as he will present his record 14th Budgeton Friday. The Budgetassumes significance as the CM has to make provisions for the five guarantees, which his Congress party had announced before the Assembly elections.
Budget Session extended till July 21
The ongoing budget session of the legislature has been extended up to July 21, Assembly Speaker U T Khader said on Tuesday.
OPINION | Karnataka Budget: Focus on what matters
As Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents the first budget by the new Congress government this week, attention is on the implementation of the “guarantees” that the party had announced in its election manifesto.
Education has been one of the biggest failures of successive parties in power in Karnataka. Despite lakhs of crores of people’s tax money being pumped into this sector.
