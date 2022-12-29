Goa CM under fire after CWC clears Karnataka's DPR

The Opposition parties on Thursday lashed out at Chief Minister Pramod Sawant accusing him of betraying the state's interest in the ongoing legal and political battle against Karnataka over the water of the Mahadayi river.

The chief minister has, however, maintained that he and his government are committed to protecting the interests of the state in the ongoing inter-state water-sharing dispute.

Former deputy chief minister and Goa Forward party MLA Vijai Sardesai tweeted that Sawant has surrendered Goa's interest in favour of Karnataka, which is also a Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state.

"LAST CHANCE FOR #GOANS TO TAKE SELFIE WITH #MHADEI, @goacm? The betrayal of 'more than a mother’ #Mhadei is complete & total with @DrPramodPSawant surrendering to @BJP4India & Karnataka! Is killing #Goa’s river of life your #NewYear gift to #Goemkars!?" Sardesai tweeted.

Goa Congress Legislature Party leader Yuri Alemao also demanded an all-party delegation visit to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

"Mr chief minister, high time we sink political differences on #Mhadei. Lead an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister immediately. Table all papers before the Assembly. Extend session. Devote a day for #Mhadei. #ZuariBridge is no gift as #NitinGadkari claims if #Mhadei to run dry," Alemao said.

Sawant, however, claimed that Goa will continue to fight "for each drop of Mahadayi water", adding that despite the DPR approval, Karnataka still could not divert the river water easily.

"Despite the approval of DPR, Karnataka cannot divert the water of Mhadei River because under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972, no water from Kalasa rivulet can be diverted in any manner. We shall fight to the hilt for each drop of Mhadei water. We demand and request the central government to immediately constitute the Mahadayi Water Management Authority which would ensure that no water from Kalasa Rivulet is diverted illegally," Sawant said.

"We assure that the Government of Goa is fully committed and dedicated to the cause of the Mhadei Basin and the people of Goa," he added.

The Goa government has come under fire from the Opposition and civil society groups for mishandling the Mahadayi (also called Mhadei or Mandovi in Goa) issue, with the Opposition accusing the ruling BJP of compromising with the BJP-led Karnataka government.

Apart from an SLP challenging the contents of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award, the Goa government has also filed two other contempt petitions against Karnataka for illegally diverting water from the Mahadayi river basin.

The state government has also formed a special cell to oversee affairs related to the river dispute.