Good turnout on Day Two of KCET

Day Two of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 held on Sunday has witnessed an attendance of 95.91% for Physics and 95.88% for Chemistry subjects.

Of the 2,01,834 candidates registered for KCET 2021, 1,93,588 appeared for Physics and 1,93,522 appeared for Chemistry, which includes 12 candidates who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The candidates who attempted the test, felt that the Physics paper was a bit lengthy, with some stating that they ran out of time to complete the paper. Maithri Murali Krishna, student of Deeksha, said, "The Physics paper was a little difficult, but I managed to complete it on time."

"Some concept-based questions were difficult, but as I had solved previous years year's papers, I could answer all the questions," said another student.

Milind Chippalakatti, Head of Academics Deeksha said, "Though the paper was easy to moderate and involved calculations. Some students might have found it difficult to complete in one hour. There were 25 easy questions, 28 moderate and seven difficult questions. The paper was slightly difficult compared to last year."

However, the students find Chemistry paper a bit tricky. "Though the paper was easy, I found it a bit tricky," said Ruhina, a student.

The KCET has been held at 530 locations across the state without any hassles with all the centres adhering to all the Covid-19 protocols.

Kannada test

On Monday, the compulsory Kannada test for candidates from Horanadu and Gadinadu region will be held for which 1,682 candidates have registered. The Kannada test will be conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Mangaluru and Bengaluru centres, as per the schedule.