Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

If everything goes according to the forest department’s plan, Siruguppa in Ballari district could soon become a breeding centre for the critically endangered Great Indian Bustards (GIBs).

The GIBs are one of the heaviest flying birds in the world. Studies say there are 135 GIBs in the wild in India, and a majority of them are in Rajasthan. According to reports, there are six GIBs in Karnataka.

According to a study by H N Kumara, principal scientist at the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Coimbatore, Siruguppa is considered to be one of the most promising sites for these grassland birds. It could house a ‘source population’ centre in three to four years.

Not so long ago, Karnataka used to house a large number of GIBs in the wild. Ranebennur in Haveri was considered its favourite ground. But there has been hardly any sighting in the Ranebennur blackbuck sanctuary in the last decade or so after the forest department converted the grassland into a ‘forest’.

If sources in the forest department are to be believed, Siruguppa has the second-highest population of GIBs in the wild.

Kutch in Gujarat is believed to house four GIBs, Andhra Pradesh two and Maharashtra one.

Last week, a five-member committee consisting of forest officials and experts visited Rajasthan to understand the requirements to improve the habitat at Siruguppa. Dr Arun S K, wildlife warden of Ballari and part of the committee, said they understood the requirements for improving the habitat at Siruguppa.

“The team understood the kind of grasses to be cultivated in these protected areas to ensure the GIBs get sufficient feed and safe areas for breeding. Once the department gets sufficient land, the entire area will be fenced to minimise human or predator intervention,” he said.

The forest department, is planning to purchase nearly 1,000 hectares of land directly from farmers under the compensatory afforestation (CA) scheme, where companies that have acquired forest land compensate with the same amount of land to the forest department for afforestation. Since 2016, the department has secured 135 ha of farmland, which is being preserved for GIB conservation.

Sutirtha Dutta, a scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and an expert on GIB, says Karnataka doesn’t have a large GIB population to secure a captive founder population from wild-laid eggs for conservation breeding. However, if habitats are restored to the tune of 300 sq km contiguous habitats of grasslands and seasonal agriculture with 10 sq km fenced enclosures where the birds can breed, then captive-bred birds from the national conservation breeding centre in Rajasthan can be released in Siruguppa, as per an agreement between the central and Rajasthan governments, with approval from the authorities concerned.

Ballari Deputy Conservator of Forest Sandeep Suryavanshi said the department is confident of getting the vast acres of land for GIB conservation without burdening the government through the CA scheme.

“In three-four years, Siruguppa could become a breeding centre if proper efforts are put in. The learning from Siruguppa can be put to use in other 12 districts of the state where GIBs were once found.”

The Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation (KMERC) has approved a special project for the conservation of GIBs at Siruguppa and released Rs 24 crore. The department will utilise these funds for improving the habitat in 24 villages where the birds are currently being sighted. The department is also creating awareness programmes for farmers and schoolchildren to conserve these birds, he said.