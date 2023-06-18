Gruha Jyoti: Karnataka sees 55K registrations on day 1

Gruha Jyoti: Karnataka govt sees 55,000 registrations on Day 1 for scheme to avail 200 units of free power

The registration simultaneously started at Karnataka One, Grama One and Bengaluru One centres across the state.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 18 2023, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 22:19 ist
Repesentative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The first day of registration for 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme providing up to 200 units of free electricity to all residential households in Karnataka saw 55,000 registration on Sunday by 6 pm, the Electricity Department said.

'Gruha Jyoti' scheme is one of the five poll guarantees of the ruling Congress in the state. Registrations for the scheme is done on the Seva Sindhu government portal under a special custom-made page (https:evasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in), the department said in a statement.

"The e-governance department has made the registration process very simple. The consumers have to enter the customer ID of the electricity bill, their Aadhar number, and mobile number," the statement read.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah to call industrial bodies' meet over power tariff amid KCCI's bandh call
 

The registration simultaneously started at Karnataka One, Grama One and Bengaluru One centres across the state, the department said. It added that there was a good response from the consumers to register for the scheme.

"Despite being Sunday, officials of all electricity supply companies (ESCOMs) were in the field supervising the registration process and made it hassle-free," the department said.

The Energy Department clarified that no documents or records were needed for registering to the Gruha Jyothi scheme and the consumers can avail it by using their own mobile phone, laptop or from any internet café.

For more information, consumers can approach the nearest electricity office or call the 24x7 helpline number 1912, the department said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Electricity bills
electricity tariffs
power tariff

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

 