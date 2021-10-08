Guest lecturers’ services to be continued for 2021-22: Ashwath Narayan

The government has decided to continue the services of the guest lectures for the current year, working under the various state-run universities during the previous year.
They will be relieved (discharged) of their duties for a day (single day) and will be continued said, the Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan in a press release.
