'Guest lecturers’ services to be continued for 2021-22'

Guest lecturers’ services to be continued for 2021-22: Ashwath Narayan

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 08 2021, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 03:10 ist
Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH Photo/Krishnakumar P S

The government has decided to continue the services of the guest lectures for the current year, working under the various state-run universities during the previous year.

They will be relieved (discharged) of their duties for a day (single day) and will be continued said, the Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan in a press release.

