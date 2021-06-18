H D Kumaraswamy hits out at BJP for not taking up Mekedatu reservoir issue

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday hit out at the ruling BJP for not taking up the issue of Mekedatu reservoir project due to internal squabbling in the party. In a series of tweets, he said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recently initiated steps to block the project that is detrimental to the interests of Karnataka.

"The measure of the Tamil Nadu government with respect to Mekedatu reservoir as well as Cauvery river is detrimental to the interests of Karnataka," the JD (S) leader said. "Unfortunately, the BJP government in the State, which is supposed to look into such issues, has been debilitated by internal squabbling," he tweeted.

According to Kumaraswamy, Stalin had recently appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to give permission to Karnataka to go ahead with the construction of Mekedatu reservoir.

"Such an important project is gripped by uncertainty though the BJP is in power both at the State and the Centre. This has proved wrong the BJPs promise of creating a heaven by using the advantage of being in power at both the State and the Centre," Kumaraswamy said.

He appealed to Tamil Nadu government to allow the Mekedatu reservoir project saying that it would not harm the interests of Tamil Nadu. "The Mekedatu project is not for irrigation, but taking care of only drinking water requirements. Stalin should realise this and co-operate with Karnataka with respect to the construction of reservoir," Kumaraswamy said.