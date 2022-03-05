Had a quarrel with Siddaramaiah over allocation of funds for Muslim community: Ibrahim

Congress Leader C M Ibrahim said on Saturday that he had an altercation with the Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah as the latter, when he was chief minister, didn't allocate a grant of Rs 6,000 crore to Muslim community which forms about 21 per cent of the state's total population.

Participating in a discussion on the state's present developments organised by the minority community here, he stated that Siddaramaiah had set aside Rs 30,000 crore to the scheduled caste and tribes and Rs 20,000 crore to other backward classes but earmarked less grant to the Muslim community.

"The state has more than one crore Muslim population but the facilities are not available in line with the population. Not even a single person from this community has become the chief minister of the state. It is not difficult for a leader from the community to become CM if all Muslims unite. Institutions like Anjuman-E-Islam should be established," Ibrahim advised.

The leader added that "about 99 per cent of Hindus are not communal and will not hate Muslims. We should take them into our confidence".

He will meet the deputy commissioner to appeal him to conduct an impartial probe into the incident that took place recently at Aland town. The community leaders should extend financial help to get the community youths who are currently in different jails in connection with Aland incident released, he appealed.

