HC orders K'taka to reconsider decision on Tipu Jayanti

Giving a new twist to the state government's decision to cancel Tipu Jayanthi celebrations a few months ago, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to reconsider its decision.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka, while hearing a public interest litigation, passed an interim order directing the state government to reconsider its decision on cancelling the Tipu Jayanti celebrations in the next two months.

Hearing the petition, the Chief Justice felt that the policy of the government must uphold the secular values as laid down by the constitution.

"The policies of the government shall not be arbitrary or discriminatory of any community," the bench opined. The bench also considered the government's clarification that it will not prevent anybody from celebration of the Jayanti. However, the court directed the government to provide enough protection and ensure peace on the day of celebrations.

This apart, the court also directed the governemnt to file objections, if any, with regard to other Jayantis that are officially celebrated along with the officials orders pertaining to the celebrations.