HC rejects bail to accused in PSI scam

The High Court on Friday rejected a batch of petitions filed by the accused persons seeking bail in the PSI recruitment scam.
Among the petitioners seeking regular bail, C N Shashidhar and R Sharath Kumar are middlemen while Dileep Kumar C K, Praveen Kumar H R, K Sooryanarayana and Raghuveer H U are candidates.
One more petitioner, Naveen Prasad, PSI of Byadarahalli police station who is absconding, had moved the petition seeking anticipatory bail. Justice H P Sandesh had reserved the verdict on all these petitions after hearing arguments.
The prosecution had opposed the bail petitions contending that the scam was like a fence eating the crop and no accused is entitled to bail since the investigation is still underway.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | After Prez poll defeat, Oppn focuses on VP
Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy
Eating in the dark
UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export
Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4
Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy
Exclusive | Filmmaker V Manohar on 25 years of 'O Mallige'
National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what