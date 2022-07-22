HC rejects bail to accused in PSI scam

The High Court on Friday rejected a batch of petitions filed by the accused persons seeking bail in the PSI recruitment scam.

Among the petitioners seeking regular bail, C N Shashidhar and R Sharath Kumar are middlemen while Dileep Kumar C K, Praveen Kumar H R, K Sooryanarayana and Raghuveer H U are candidates.

One more petitioner, Naveen Prasad, PSI of Byadarahalli police station who is absconding, had moved the petition seeking anticipatory bail. Justice H P Sandesh had reserved the verdict on all these petitions after hearing arguments.

The prosecution had opposed the bail petitions contending that the scam was like a fence eating the crop and no accused is entitled to bail since the investigation is still underway.