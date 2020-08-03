HC tells AAI to clarify if Aarogya Setu is mandatory

The Karnataka High Court has directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to submit whether it is mandatory for the air travellers to download the Aarogya Setu application.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order while hearing a PIL filed by Anivar A Aravind, challenging the compulsory use of the App in many services.

During the hearing on Monday, the senior counsel appearing for the petitioner pointed out that AAI has made it mandatory for the air passengers to download the App. The instruction was given on July 30 to all the airports, including five airports in the state. The bench also asked the state government to clarify on the guideline issued.

The Additional Solicitor General representing the Union government submitted to the court that instruction was only advisory and passengers may voluntarily do it. He said that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was issued on June 4, after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued the advisory on May 30. The advisory to download the App was only aimed at helping the passengers to reduce the risk of Covid-19.

In the last hearing, the petitioners had raised apprehension that Metro rail is also making it mandatory for its passengers to download the App. The Central Government termed the apprehension as premature stating that the services of the Metro rail has been suspended till the month end by an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29.

App as e-pass

The petitioner, a digital rights activist, contended that the App has been extended to serve as an e-pass and also to provide links to services offered by various service providers. The petition stated that no law enables the mandatory use of the App.