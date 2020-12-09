HD Kumaraswamy defends JD(S) backing Land Reforms Bill

JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy has defended the regional party’s stand in paving the way for the passage of a controversial law that allows non-agriculturists to own farm lands in Karnataka.

On Tuesday, the JD(S) sided with the ruling BJP and voted in favour of the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Legislative Council. The Congress has dubbed the Bill as “anti-farmer”. The JD(S), which positions itself as a pro-farmer party, faced protests following the Bill’s passage.

"The responsibility of an opposition party is not merely limited to opposing the government's moves. It has to work creatively to provide a solution," Kumaraswamy said, reaffirming the party's decision.

The regional party had objections to certain sections of the proposed amendment and it worked with the ruling party to ensure that these sections were dropped in the interest of the farmers, he said in a tweet.

"While earlier, the government had proposed to increase the ceiling for land holding to 248 acres per person, that section has now been dropped. It has also ensured that land under irrigation will be used only for agriculture under section 80. The party has ensured that even with the amendment, the tiller of the land will be the owner, in line with the vision of stalwarts such as D Devaraj Urs. However, the role of Congress is limited to just opposing the government's decision without offering any solution," Kumaraswamy added.

Much has been discussed about the utilitarian value of Sections 79 (a) and (b) under the Karnataka Land Reforms Act. “Prof Nanjundaswamy himself had once said this was against the interest of the larger public as it limited people's freedom to purchase agricultural land. Repealing these sections will now enable more youngsters to take up agriculture,” Kumaraswamy said.