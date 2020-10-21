Heavy rains flood low-lying areas in Bengaluru

Heavy rains flood low-lying areas, uproot trees in Bengaluru

Vehicles in the basement of some apartments in the low-lying areas were submerged

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  Oct 21 2020, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 18:59 ist
A delivery man carrying gas cylinders walks on a pavement along a waterlogged underpass following heavy rain, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI

The torrential rains lashed some parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, resulting in waterlogging and uprooting of trees.

Many layouts in the low-lying areas had knee-deep water.

The worst affected areas were Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Vishveshwarapuram, Lakkasandra, Gottigere, Nagarabavi and Kengeri.

Vehicles in the basement of some apartments in the low-lying areas were submerged.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, visited Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, about 70 mm rainfall was recorded in most parts of the city.

Channenahalli received the highest at 126.5 mm. 

