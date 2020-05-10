Helpline to receive school fee hike complaints

  May 10 2020
  • updated: May 10 2020, 22:51 ist

To address fee hike-related complaints from parents, the department of public instruction has set up a centralised helpline.

The following are the details of the helpline - Number: 08023320311; Mobile: 6364728784; walking hours 9.30 am to 6 pm (on working days) and email: centralhelplinesnr@gmail.com, the department has said. 

Despite an order from the department directing schools not to increase tuition fee for 2020-21 academic year considering the financial crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, some schools have been accused of issuing notices to parents increasing the
fee. 

Following such complaints, the department has set up a helpline where parents can register their complaints.

The parents/public have been asked to collect the acknowledgement number after registering complaints. 

