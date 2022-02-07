Hijab-clad students come to college in Udupi amid row

After the Karnataka government's stand making uniform dress code mandatory at schools and colleges, agitating students of Government Girls PU College in Udupi had arrived at the college wearing hijabs on Monday.

The students said that they had approached the court and till the court passes the judgement, they will continue to wear hijabs.

"We are confident of justice. If we fail to get justice, we will appeal. It is our right to wear hijabs," they said. As the college authorities have prohibited the entry of students inside classrooms with hijabs, the students are sitting in the college premises.

Students wearing hijabs have been made to sit in separate classrooms at Government PU College in Kundapura and Sharada College in Basrur.

R N Shetty College in Kundapura, Government PU College in Kambadakone have declared holiday for students.

The students of Venkataramana PU College in Kundapura, wearing saffron shawls, took out a procession from Old bus stand to the college. Later on, at the directions of the college principal, they removed the saffron shawl while entering inside the classrooms.

The school management committee of Uppunda High School in Byndoor taluk has decided to allow students with hijabs and saffron shawls to write their exams.

Students with hijabs have been made to sit in separate classrooms at Government PU College in Byndoor.