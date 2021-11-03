HIV-infected sex workers seek way out, lack govt support

Of the about 8,000 sex workers in Karnataka suspected to be infected with HIV/AIDS, only 2,936 are linked to antiretroviral therapy, leading to fears that the rest are spreading the infection.

The issue has come to the fore following a ruling in a Mumbai court in October which directed the detention of an HIV-positive sex worker for two years to prevent virus spread.

Social workers and experts in Karnataka lauded the Mumbai court ruling but called on the state government to improve the long-stuttering programme to rehabilitate sex workers.

Rupa Hassan, an activist and member of a 2017 government committee to study the 'Condition of Commercial Sex Workers', noted that the number of unregistered sex workers is three to four times higher and that up to 60% do not use condoms — either by their own choice or through resistance from customers. “From a health point of view, this is a serious problem,” she said.

She said the court's intervention in the case of HIV-infected sex workers in Mumbai who continue to work in the trade was a welcome move. "But instead of imprisonment, they should be rehabilitated. Some 72% of women and underaged girls involved in the flesh trade are anxious to leave,” she added.

A survey in 2017 had said that about 8,000 sex workers were infected with HIV. Sex workers with HIV who spoke with DH complained of not having enough support to leave the profession.

Rupa (name changed), a 45-year-old sex worker who was a peer worker in the Targeted Intervention (TI) programme run by the Karnataka State Aids Prevention Society (KSAPS), found herself unemployed and in financial trouble after her role ended. “I was able to get a job as an Asha worker. However, my monthly pay is Rs 6,000. As a sex worker I was earning Rs 5,000 daily,” she said.

Another sex worker, 37-year-old Nafisa (name changed) from Raichur, tested positive for HIV seven years ago. While she is on antiretroviral therapy, she does not tell customers about her status for fear of violence or losing her business. “There has been no rehabilitation efforts to help me move out of sex work,” she said. “I doubt anyone will hire me, I have no education and no formal work experience. There is no way out.”

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, however, said the government was actively involved in controlling the spread of the HIV epidemic through the TI programme.

“As per September 2021 data, the TI programme is covering 94,367 female sex workers, 29,813 males having sex with males, 3,041 transgenders, and 671 injecting drug users. Apart from this, yearly 1,42,000 migrants and 80,000 long-distance truckers are also covered,” he said, clarifying that under this programme, registrations of high-risk groups for HIV prevention projects takes place, plus free supply of condoms, STI drugs, needles and syringes for injection drug users.

The minister noted that as per September 2021 data, there are only 2,970 registered and active female sex workers living with HIV in the state.

The KSAPS did not respond to requests for information.

