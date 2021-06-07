House regularisation: Deadline extended till March 31, 2022

The Karnataka government has extended the last date for applications seeking regularisation of houses constructed on government land in urban areas to March 31, 2022.

Applications accepted under Section 94C and 94CC of Karnataka Land Revenue Act will be disposed in a year, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said. The sections of the Act allow for grant of land for construction of houses on government land.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka said that the government would restart the process of regularising ‘bagair hukum’ cultivation in the state. Around 4.83 lakh of the 8.57 lakh applications received for regularization are yet to be uploaded onto the software, he said.

The process was delayed after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls. The state government has extended the last date for uploading pending applications till July 31, Ashoka said.

Flood-prone villages

The state government has identified 1,710 villages that are either flood-affected or prone to flooding. Of these, 758 villages are susceptible to heavy flooding, while 952 can face moderate flooding.

Among other precautionary measures against flooding, the government will depute a team of doctors for first-aid and various purposes during the monsoon season, he said.

Forecasts show that monsoon rainfall will be above normal in 23 districts of the state, while it will be below normal in the rest of the districts. Committees are also formed at the taluk levels to disburse immediate relief for victims of any natural disasters during the monsoon season, he said.