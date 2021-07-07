I visited Delhi to invite Prahlad Joshi: Murugesh Nirani

Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani on Wednesday clarified that he visited New Delhi to invite Union Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi for an event and he did not have any meeting with the national leaders.

"I had been to New Delhi to invite Union Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi for the function of new Mines and Geology College being established at Ballari. Whatever is being speculated is a creation of media," said Nirani.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he also said that he did not hold any meeting with the party national leaders. He will visit Delhi once in 15 days either for department or personal work and will also visit Delhi again on Thursday, the minister added.

Admitting that illegal mining and sand extraction is going on in the state, Nirani said sand will be supplied in 50 kg bags and one tonne jumbo packet. After getting nod from the mines department, quality sand from the sand blocks can be supplied to the customers, he said.

"Around 280 million tonnes of sand is required in the state a year. The bags will be sold in 500 depots after collecting the sand from 219 permitted blocks in the state. There will be no hike in sand price and a tender has been invited for packing sand," the minister added.