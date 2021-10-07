I won't link I-T raid with politics: Yediyurappa

Reacting to the raid by a team of officials of Income Tax Department on the premises of his former personal assistant Umesh, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said he would not link it with politics. The raid and elections are poles apart, he added.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said, "Such raids are quite common in political circles and this is also one such incident. I will react to it in detail after knowing the ground reality."

Also Read | I-T sleuths swoop down on close aides of politicians, CAs, corporators across Karnataka

He also made it clear that Umesh had worked with him during his tenure as chief minister. He came to know about it through the media. "Let the law take its own course."

Referring to the by-elections, he said the BJP would emerge victorious in Hanagal and Sindhagi assembly constituencies.

Check out latest DH videos here