'If not Savarkar, whose poster must be put up, Dawood Ibrahim's?' Pralhad Joshi slams Congress for protest

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 19 2022, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 12:07 ist
Pralhad Joshi. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid protests by the Karnataka Congress after a portrait of Veer Savarkar was hung in the state Assembly session in Belagavi, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "If not Savarkar, whose poster must be put, of Dawood Ibrahim?".

"There must be ideological differences but Savarkar is a freedom fighter. Ask Siddaramaiah, whose poster must be put, of Dawood Ibrahim?" Joshi was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Congress is doing appeasement politics. They keep talking about their role in the freedom struggle and their sacrifices but that Congress and this Congress are not the same, what we have now is duplicate Congress," he said.

Also Read — Karnataka Congress MLAs protest over Savarkar pic in Assembly

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and other Congress MLAs on Monday staged a protest outside the Assembly in Belagavi against the installation of a portrait of Veer Damodar Savarkar in the Assembly hall. Their contention was that photos of other freedom fighters should also be put up.

Siddaramaiah wrote to the Speaker to install portraits of personalities like Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, B R Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and many others.

"They want that our Assembly proceedings should not take place. They want it disrupted. They have brought this photo because we are going to raise a lot of corruption issues against them. They don't have any development agenda," Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar said.

More to follow...

