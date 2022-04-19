II PUC exams: Teachers too can't wear religious attire, says B C Nagesh

Students appearing for II PU exams as well as teachers posted on exam duty have been told to stick to the dress code during the examinations.

Though there is no dress code for teachers in the state, the department of pre-university education has asked them to stay away from religious attire during the exams.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said many colleges had requested the government to restrict teachers also from wearing religious attire.

“There is no dress code prescribed for teachers by the government, but some colleges have prescribed it at their level, saying if students are not allowed to wear religious attire, then it is also the moral right of teachers to follow suit. No religious attire is allowed for both teachers and students inside the examination hall,” said Nagesh.

The minister said the department had not received any requests from students, seeking permission to wear hijab.

“We have not received request from any of the students and everyone must follow the high court order,” he added.

This year, 6,84,255 students will be taking the II PU exams. Of them, 6,00,519 are regular students, 61.808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates.

The examination will be held at 1,070 examination centres. The Bengaluru South education district has the most examination centres at 83, while Ramanagara has the least at 13.

The examination will be held under a secured system, where all precautionary measures have been taken to avoid malpractices.

According to the minister, the department has called a meeting with officials at the jurisdictional police station and discussed previous question paper leaks to ensure measures to avoid such incidents.

“The examination activities will be monitored through CCTV. Even the movements at the treasuries, where question papers are kept, will be monitored in real time round the clock at the offices of the deputy commissioners,” Nagesh said.

