In a first, Karnataka to conduct survey of transgenders in state

In a first-of-its-kind survey, the Karnataka government has decided to enumerate the total number of transgender people in the state. The baseline survey will help the government in making the policies and allocation of funds for various welfare schemes for the transgender population.

The survey, on a trial basis, will be held in Vijayapura and Mysuru between March 10 and April 24.

Speaking to media persons in Koppal on Friday, Women and Child Development Department Minister Halappa Achar said during the 2011 census, the government recorded the number of transgender in the state and 34,283 sexual minorities were recorded at that time.

“The census report is not accurate as several individuals claimed that their names are missing from the list resulting in them being denied government benefits,” he said.

The Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS) has made all the preparations for conducting the survey and a special app - Karmani Web Application - has been launched to register the information. Data protection has been given top priority, he said.

Karnataka state women’s Development Corporation Managing Director Pushpalatha H said in the absence of official data the government is unable to formulate any policy and provide direct benefits to the suppressed community.

The survey will record personal details, education, profession, housing, health, social security and other information related to the transgenders. The survey has been formulated by the members of the transgender community and will be executed by them in each district.

Karnataka Sexual Minority Forum State Co-ordinator Mallu Kumbar said that based on the Supreme Court orders the state government had formulated a policy in 2017. However, due to various reasons, the survey was not conducted. Welcoming the government’s move, Mallu said this survey will help several trans-persons to come out.

“A similar survey was conducted in Kerala in 2014 and the state now officially acknowledges the existence of nearly two lakh trans-people. In Karnataka too, we can expect the same,” Mallu said.

Mallu said the state government has allocated only Rs 70 lakh for conducting the survey, which is insufficient. “The government should not conduct this survey for namesake,” Mallu said.

Speaking to DH, Pushpalatha said that based on the pros and cons of the trial survey, the government will allocate further funds if needed.

The survey will help the government in understanding the needs of the transgender community, the density of transgender in each district, their social, economical and health conditions and how their lives can be improved.