No lockdown relaxation till May 3 in Karnataka

In another U-turn, Karnataka says no lockdown relaxation till May 3

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 21 2020, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 00:25 ist
Trailers are parked at an inland container depot due to the extended lockdown in New Delhi on Monday. REUTERS

The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday said that lockdown measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 will continue “as is” till May 3 with no relaxation, in a decision that supersedes Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s announcement on April 18 that some economic activities will be permitted after April 20. 

The latest U-turn, one among many, reflects the absence of coordination in the government and has put Yediyurappa in a tight spot.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“The same status will continue till May 3,” Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting. “We are awaiting fresh guidelines from the Centre and if any relaxation can be given, the chief minister and the task force will discuss in 3-4 days. But in principle, the lockdown will continue till May 3 and there will not be any relaxation for now.”

According to Madhuswamy, ministers expressed concern that allowing economic activity will result in movement of people that might become difficult to control later on. “The opinion was that the situation now is good and we shouldn’t interfere,” he said. “So, at least for another 3-4 days, there won't be any relaxation. After that, the task force will take a call.”

Madhuswamy reiterated that there was no restriction for the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

“The question before us was about the manufacturing sector and industries," the Law Minister explained. "Can we give relaxation in rural areas, urban areas or where there aren’t any cases? Since everything is interlinked, raw materials, transport, food etc, the entire state can’t be treated as one unit because some districts have a problem and some don’t. So, be it MSMEs or manufacturing, we have decided not to allow anything for now, given the prevailing situation.” 

The Cabinet resolved to mount pressure on the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry on the need for Karnataka’s spices and coffee to be exported. “All markets have closed, so it was decided to raise this with the commerce department so that buyers can be arranged,” Madhuswamy said.

For the IT/BT sector, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the curbs may be relaxed in a week's time depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
J C Madhuswamy
Karnataka
Lockdown
B S Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Coronavirus threatens global goals to end poverty

Coronavirus threatens global goals to end poverty

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 