In another U-turn, Karnataka says no lockdown relaxation till May 3

The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday said that lockdown measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 will continue “as is” till May 3 with no relaxation, in a decision that supersedes Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s announcement on April 18 that some economic activities will be permitted after April 20.

The latest U-turn, one among many, reflects the absence of coordination in the government and has put Yediyurappa in a tight spot.

“The same status will continue till May 3,” Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting. “We are awaiting fresh guidelines from the Centre and if any relaxation can be given, the chief minister and the task force will discuss in 3-4 days. But in principle, the lockdown will continue till May 3 and there will not be any relaxation for now.”

According to Madhuswamy, ministers expressed concern that allowing economic activity will result in movement of people that might become difficult to control later on. “The opinion was that the situation now is good and we shouldn’t interfere,” he said. “So, at least for another 3-4 days, there won't be any relaxation. After that, the task force will take a call.”

Madhuswamy reiterated that there was no restriction for the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

“The question before us was about the manufacturing sector and industries," the Law Minister explained. "Can we give relaxation in rural areas, urban areas or where there aren’t any cases? Since everything is interlinked, raw materials, transport, food etc, the entire state can’t be treated as one unit because some districts have a problem and some don’t. So, be it MSMEs or manufacturing, we have decided not to allow anything for now, given the prevailing situation.”

The Cabinet resolved to mount pressure on the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry on the need for Karnataka’s spices and coffee to be exported. “All markets have closed, so it was decided to raise this with the commerce department so that buyers can be arranged,” Madhuswamy said.

For the IT/BT sector, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the curbs may be relaxed in a week's time depending on the Covid-19 situation.