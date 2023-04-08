In last five years, 88.9k hectares of forest diverted for non-forestry purpose

In the last five years, the central government, under the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act of 1980 has diverted nearly 88,903 hectares (ha) of forest land for non-forest purposes. This includes infrastructure and industrial projects.

According to a reply provided by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to an unstarred question of Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi recently, a total of 18,847 ha of land was diverted for mining of various minerals across the country. Laying of roads received the highest forest land - 19,424 ha.

The year 2018-19 saw India losing its highest forest cover - 19,587.21 ha followed by 2020-21 (18,314.23 ha), 2019-20 (17,528.69 ha), 2021-22 (17,189.14 ha) and the least was lost in 2022-23 (16,284.53 ha).

Quoting ‘India State of Forest Report-2021’ published by Forest Survey of India, the reply says that India has nearly 7.38 lakh sqkm (1 sqkm is equal to 100 ha) of forest cover. Of which 87,742 sqkm is under ‘very dense forest’ and 2.39 lakh sqkm ‘moderately dense forest’. The ministry defines forest cover as “all lands, more than one hectare in area, with tree canopy density of more than 10% irrespective of ownership and legal status. It also includes orchards, bamboo and palm.”

Between 2018-19 and 2022-23, the central government has diverted forest land for various departments under 25 categories, including irrigation 13,344 ha, laying of power transmission lines (9469.20 ha), defence (7630.81 ha), hydel power projects (6218.19), Railway (4769.64 ha), and others.

Nearly 9.63 ha of forest land was encroached upon, while industries received 276.95 ha of forest land. Setting up of solar power plants received the least area of forest land 1.10 ha, according to data provided by the Union government.

The Forest (Conservation) Act defines non-forest purpose as breaking up or clearing of any forest land or portion thereof for any purpose other than reafforestation.