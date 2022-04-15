Investigation will reveal if there's conspiracy: Bommai on contractor death case

Investigation will reveal conspiracy to fix KSE: Bommai

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, the chief minister said that Eshwarappa took a firm decision of resigning from the post today evening

Pavan Kumar H
  • Apr 15 2022, 09:56 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a thorough investigation by police into the suicide case of Santosh Patil would reveal if there was any conspiracy to 'fix' Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa. 

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, the chief minister said that Eshwarappa took a firm decision of resigning from the post today evening. "He (KSE) is 100% confident of coming clean of all the charges. The question of conspiracy will be revealed once the police go to the bottom of the issue. "

When asked if the police would arrest the senior minister as demanded by Congress, Bommai said that police would act as per the law. "Congress need not act as judge, prosecutor and investigator. The police know how they should go ahead with the case. Did the police or CBI arrest KG George, who was involved in the abetment of the suicide of Police officer Ganapathi? No. So, there is no need to preempt the investigation in the case."

When asked if the Eshwarappa saga has brought embarrassment to his government, Bommai said, "Looking at the circumstances and the preliminary details of the case, one feels that there are too many things involved in it. As the investigation proceeds it would become clear for whom it would be an embarrassment and Eshwarappa will emerge clean. Let's wait till the completion of the investigation."

