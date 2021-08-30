JD(S)'s door always open, anyone can join or leave anytime: H D Kumaraswamy on buzz around Devegowda joining Congress

Amidst buzz that JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda may join the Congress, Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Monday that anybody can join or leave the party anytime as the JD(S) has kept its door open.
Kumaraswamy said the former minister himself has spoken about his decision and he will not react more in this regard.
Stressing that the party reposes faith in its workers, he said, "Like the Congress and BJP, we are not standing in front of the leaders of other parties to lure them."
He exuded confidence that the JD(S) will win atleast 20 seats in the upcoming polls to Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike. He said, "We are confident that the party will come to power on its own in Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi Municipal corporation polls."
If the result becomes fracture, the party leaders will take a call with whom they should go, the JD(S) leader explained.
Clarifying that he has not said the party workers are not good, Kumaraswamy said that his statement has been manipulated in a section of media. "The party leaders had told me
that the workers become inactive as soon as I returns from the visit. I have repeated the same. The party still exists because of lakhs of loyal workers and hence, I will not insult them", he said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus
Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad
'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised
Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020
Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence
No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave
'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria
An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury
The poor record of NHRC
DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'