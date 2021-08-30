JD(S)'s door always open, anyone can join or leave: HDK

JD(S)'s door always open, anyone can join or leave anytime: H D Kumaraswamy on buzz around Devegowda joining Congress

He exuded confidence that the JD(S) will win atleast 20 seats in the upcoming polls to Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS,
  • Aug 30 2021, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 16:28 ist
Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH File Photo

Amidst buzz that JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda may join the Congress, Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Monday that anybody can join or leave the party anytime as the JD(S) has kept its door open. 

Kumaraswamy said the former minister himself has spoken about his decision and he will not react more in this regard.

Stressing that the party reposes faith in its workers, he said, "Like the Congress and BJP, we are not standing in front of the leaders of other parties to lure them."

He exuded confidence that the JD(S) will win atleast 20 seats in the upcoming polls to Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike. He said, "We are confident that the party will come to power on its own in Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi Municipal corporation polls."

 If the result becomes fracture, the party leaders will take a call with whom they should go, the JD(S) leader explained. 

Clarifying that he has not said the party workers are not good, Kumaraswamy said that his statement has been manipulated in a section of media. "The party leaders had told me
 that the workers become inactive as soon as I returns from the visit. I have repeated the same. The party still exists because of lakhs of loyal workers and hence, I will not insult them", he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

JD(S)
Kalaburagi
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka
Indian Politics
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

The poor record of NHRC

The poor record of NHRC

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

 