Joint probe by forest dept, Mandya cops resolves Nagarhole tiger death case

The same persons may have been involved in the poisoning of a tiger a few months ago

  Apr 19 2022
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 22:18 ist
The forest department officials have successfully resolved the mysterious death of a tiger in Veeranahosahalli Range in collaboration with the department officials of Nagarhole, Nagarhole Tiger Reserve and Mandya police (Maddur). Interestingly, the Maddur police in Mandya district had recently arrested three persons and recovered 15 tiger nails.

Probing further, the investigating team reached out to Nagarhole forest officials and discovered that the miscreants had sourced tiger nails by killing a tiger.

N Mahesh Kumar, director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, told DH that they are still investigating the case as they suspect that the same persons may have been involved in the poisoning of a tiger a few months ago.

While the two accused—Sharat (25) and Basavaraju (40) belong to Bheemanahalli in HD Kote taluk, Fayaz (31) is from Ponnampet in Kodagu.

