Eshwarappa unhappy with Central ministers from K’taka

K S Eshwarappa unhappy with Central ministers from Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Apr 27 2020, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 23:36 ist
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Monday vented anger against some Central ministers representing Karnataka.

“Some Central ministers representing the State have lodged a complaint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over handling of Covid-19 situation in the State. It is wrong,” he said.

Speaking to reporters he said that some people lacked common sense. Complaints had been lodged making unnecessary criticism against the State government and works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“Let them directly meet Modi and discuss in person if they are so courageous,” Eshwarappa challenged.

The Minister claimed that the State government was discharging duties properly. The MGNREGA works were carried out as per Prime Minister’s directions. An amount of Rs 1,000 crore had been released under the scheme. People were willing for the works. There was no need to halt the works just because some people made criticism.

Eshwarappa came down heavily on Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President (KPCC) D K Shivakumar.

“Shivakumar believes in the appeasement of Muslims. He can’t be in politics without Muslims. He is indulging in gimmicks to project himself as able KPCC president. He has failed in all the dramas he staged in the past and he will fail in the dramas he is staging now,” Eshwarappa charged.

“The BJP won’t permit communal disharmony,” he said.
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
K S Eshwarappa
MGNREGA
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee
D K Shivakumar

What's Brewing

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

 