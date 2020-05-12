K’taka reports 14 fresh cases; tally goes up to 862

Karnataka on Monday reported 14 fresh cases of Covid-19, including three with domestic travel history. The new cases have upped the state’s total count to 862. Of which, 404 are active while 426 patients have been discharged post-recovery. The Covid-19 death toll in the state remains at 31.

The Covid-19 cases continued to mount in Davangere with three cases being reported on Monday. Davangere’s total count of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 71. All 71 cases are reported from three areas in the city - Basha Nagar, Jalinagar and Imamnagar.

Till April 28, the district was sitting pretty with just three cases, the last being reported on March 29. But the city witnessed a sudden spurt in cases. As many as 68 infections were reported in less than two weeks.

The three new cases reported on Monday are: a 33-year-old man (P-850) is a primary contact of a woman (P-663), who in turn is believed to have contracted virus from P-556, an elderly man from Jalinagar who died on May 5. A 30-year-old woman (P-851), a contact of P-662, also tested positive for the virus. Third confirmed case of Covid-19 in Davangere is a 56-year-old woman (P-882), who is said to have contracted virus from a 15-year-old girl (P-667). As on May 11, the district has 65 active cases.

Rabakavi’s first case

Bagalkot reported two new cases on Monday, including the first case from Rabakavi-Banahatti, who had a travel history to Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

A 20-year-old youth (P-854), who was among the 12 Ahmedabad returnees, tested positive for coronavirus. The youth along with 11 others from the district, had returned home via Mahalingapur check-post on May 8. All 12 were quarantined at a government Urdu school in the town. Throat swab sample of the youth in question had returned positive for virus. He has been shifted to Bagalkot district hospital.

Haveri mango trader tests +ve

Haveri district saw its third infection with a 25-year-old man, a mango trader from Andalagi in Shiggaon taluk, testing positive on Sunday. Patient 853 had visited Mumbai thrice in April. Efforts are underway to trace his primary and secondary

contacts.

Meanwhile, Patient 298, a resident of Kuduchi in Belagavi district and a native of Goa, with a travel history to Nizamuddin, has contracted virus post-recovery. He was discharged from Covid-19 hospital on May 5. His throat swab sample has returned positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Bidar and Mandya districts reported two cases while Vijayapura and Kalaburagi have recorded one case each.