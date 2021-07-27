Kalaburagi boy beats poverty to score 600/600 in PU

Kalaburagi boy beats poverty to score 600/600 in PU Arts stream

He has already set a goal to become a civil servant by appearing for the Civil Service Examnation being conducted by UPSC

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS , Kalaburagi,
  • Jul 27 2021, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 17:02 ist
Mateen Jamadar is seen with his parents. Credit: Special Arrangement

Poverty is not a barrier to any achiever as shown by Mateen Jamadar who has achieved a feat by scoring 600 out of 600 marks in the Arts stream in the second PU.

Mateen is a resident of Mannur village in Afzalpur taluk of the district and is a son of a mason. He has already set a goal to become a civil servant by appearing for the Civil Service Examination being conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Mateen had also become a household name in the village as he had secured 617 marks out 625 in the SSLC examination in 2018-19.

The brilliant student studied at his native place from the first standard to the 10th standard. Mateen Jamadar told DH that after the 10th standard he got admitted to MMV College in Ramanagar near Bengaluru for the first PUC in the Arts stream. His uncle, Basheer Jamadar, introduced him to Rahman Education Foundation which took care of him for two years. He stayed at a hostel run by the foundation in the city.

"All our friends used to study together discussing the various topics. Guidance of the teachers and family support helped me achieve this feat. I will join BA in English medium. After which, I will appear for the UPSC examinations. It is my ambition to become a civil servant", Mateen stated.

Mateen is the younger son of four children of Nabisab Jamadar, a mason and Raziya Begum. While his elder brother is physically challenged, his second brother is the police constable who is undergoing training in Bengaluru. His sister has been married off.

Nabisab Jamadar, Mateen's father, said he has been studying well since his childhood. He had scored well in the SSLC exam also. We don't force him to study a particular course and whatever he opts for is final, he told.

Srikanth Nivaragi, a social worker of Mannur, said Mateen had also secured the third highest marks in Kalyana Karnataka in the SSLC examination and is a brilliant poor student.

