Kanakapura under voluntary lockdown till July 1 to avoid spread of coronavirus

A voluntary lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 till July 1 has been declared in Kanakapura constituency of Ramanagar district, Karnataka on Sunday.

The decision came following an emergency meeting convened by KPCC president and MLA of the constituency DK Shivakumar, regarding the spread of the pandemic in the constituency.

During the meeting, elected representatives, representatives of civil and civic groups, businessmen and traders came to the unanimous decision to support the voluntary lockdown.

"The lockdown is not a decision of the state government. The precautionary measure is a conscious and voluntary decision by the people of Kanakapura," Shivakumar said, according to a release.

During the lockdown period, grocery and other essential stores will remain open from 7 am to 11 pm. A decision on pharmaceutical stores will be taken by the Deputy Commissioner and other officials. Excise department will take a call on when liquor stores will open during the lockdown.

Shivakumar said that another meeting will be convened on July 1 to decide whether to extend the lockdown in the constituency.