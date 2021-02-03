Karnataka allows 100% occupancy in theatres for four weeks

Karnataka government on Wednesday allowed 100 per cent occupancy in theatres for four weeks, bowing to pressure from the industry.
"If a rise in cases is seen after four weeks, this decision will be taken back," said Health and Medical Education Minister, Dr K Sudhakar.
More details awaited.
