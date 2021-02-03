Karnataka allows 100% occupancy in theatres

Karnataka allows 100% occupancy in theatres for four weeks

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 03 2021, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 18:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Karnataka government on Wednesday allowed 100 per cent occupancy in theatres for four weeks, bowing to pressure from the industry.

"If a rise in cases is seen after four weeks, this decision will be taken back," said Health and Medical Education Minister, Dr K Sudhakar.

More details awaited.

Bengaluru
Cinema
Theatres
Karnataka
COVID-19

