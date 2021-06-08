K'taka among states with lowest Covid deaths among docs

Karnataka among states with lowest Covid-19 deaths among doctors

According to the Indian Medical Association, the highest is Delhi with 109 deaths followed by Bihar with 97 and UP with 79

  Jun 08 2021
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 14:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said nine doctors have lost their lives to Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic, which is one of the lowest among medical practitioners in the country.

Sharing details on his Twitter handle, Sudhakar said, "Karnataka has one of the lowest mortality rates among doctors during the second wave. Of the 646 doctors, who succumbed to Covid-19 in the country, Karnataka accounts for 9. This is a testimony to steps taken by our Government in protecting Covid Warriors."

Karnataka on Monday reported 11,958 fresh Covid-19 infections and 340 deaths while there are 2,38,824 active cases. The state has so far reported 27,07,481 infections and 31,920 fatalities since the outbreak of Covid-19.

