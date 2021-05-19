Karnataka announces Rs 1,250 crore Covid-19 relief package

The Karnataka government announced Rs 1,250 crore Covid-19 relief package on Wednesday.
The state is currently under complete lockdown till May 24.
More details awaited...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum
Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?
How this Karnataka district avoids Covid-19 deaths
Ceasefire still elusive in Israel-Gaza conflict
DH Toon | Kerala swearing-in to have 500 despite Covid
Fragrance expert helps Covid patients learn to smell
What happens if you leave junk in space?