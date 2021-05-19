Karnataka announces Rs 1,250 crore Covid-19 relief package

Karnataka announces Rs 1,250 cr Covid-19 relief package

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2021, 12:11 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 12:21 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka government announced Rs 1,250 crore Covid-19 relief package on Wednesday.

The state is currently under complete lockdown till May 24.

More details awaited...

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus

