Karnataka appeals Centre to extend crop insurance deadline

Agriculture Minister B C Patil said on Monday that the state government had appealed to the Centre to extend weather-based crop insurance registration period till July 10.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting Chatnahalli-Puradakere lift irrigation project work in Shikaripur taluk, he said July 31 is the last date for registration of agricultural crops under the weather-based crop insurance scheme.

But June 30 is the last date for the registration of horticultural crops such as ginger, pomegranate, areca and pepper under the scheme. Since the period is short, the Agriculture minister has appealed to the Centre to extend the registration period by 10 days. The Centre is likely to approve it, he hoped.